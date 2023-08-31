Australia's Tim David receives maiden ODI call-up for South Africa series

Australian big-hitter Tim David has made it into Australia's squad for their five-match series against South Africa. The series will commence after the two teams' ongoing T20 engagement comes to a close.David, who is uncapped in ODIs, scored an enterprising 64 off just 28 balls in Durban and his partnership alongside captain Mitchell Marsh helped the tourists post 226/6 on the board after being invited to bat first. In reply, Aiden Markram's men were skittled out for 115. Ahead of the second T20I, David received morale-boosting news as he has been added to Australia's side for the impending 50-over matches against South Africa.

His inclusion in the ODI squad comes at the back of the absence of Steve Smith (wrist injury) and Glenn Maxwell (ankle injury and pending birth of his first child), who will not be a part of the side for the South Africa series. The duo has been picked in Australia's preliminary World Cup squad and is expected to join for next month's three-match ODI series against India.One of the most explosive batters in T20 cricket, David has featured in 26 T20Is and 184 T20s, striking at over 163. He has played only 16 List A games, and has an impressive average at a strike rate of 123.14, which includes two centuries and five fifties.David, who was a last-minute inclusion in Australia's squad for last year's T20 World Cup, is expected to have a much tougher time attempting to find a way in the 50-over World Cup squad, with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green already there, and the backups - Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis - fighting for spots as well in the absence of Smith and Maxwell. "Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format," said selector Tony Dodemaide said. "He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings."Mitchell Marsh, Australia's stand-in skipper, added after the practice game, "

The great thing about Tim is he's very level-headed. He knows his role in T20 cricket can be inconsistent. But his ability to win us matches is why he's in this team and we've got full faith in that."I want him to play however he wants to play every game and I know that if he does that, he'll win us games. He's an outstanding asset for Australian cricket." Australia selector Tony Dodemaide stated that David could provide the firepower at the backend of an innings. The former was also excited to see how the 27-year-old adapts to the challenges that 50-over cricket throws up. "Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format. He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings," Dodemaide was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. The first ODI is scheduled to be held in Bloemfontein on September 7. However, prior to this encounter, Australia and South Africa will play two T20Is on September 1 and September 3, respectively.