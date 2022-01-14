Legends League Cricket: Habibul Bashar, Ajantha Mendis, Dilhara Fernando join Asia Lions

Former Bangladesh skipper Habibul Bashar, Sri Lanka's Spinner Ajantha Mendis and pace bowler Dilhara Fernando will shake hands with Asia Lions for the Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat, Oman from January 20, 2022.

After inclusion of three players, Asia Lions team has got more boost to win the inugral leg of League.

A former skipper of Bangladesh and opener Habibul Bashar is one of the successful captains in the history of Bangladesh cricket. With explosive batsmen like Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasurya, Habibul Bashar will be the solid opening batting option for Asia Lions.

While with his Mystery spin, Ajantha Mendis will be most dangerous bowler for opposing teams. His carrom ball has troubled the legendary batsman's in past. He will be the big asset and accomplish legendary spinner Murlidharan for Asia Lions.

The slower pace is the main weapon of Dilhara Fernando. With Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Chaminda Vaas, Dilhara Fernando is the good first change option for their team along with all-rounder Azher Mehmood.

"Habibul Bashar, Ajantha Mendis and Dilhara Fernando's contribution to their country is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in league as well. I am looking forward to watching them play the Howzat Legends League Cricket," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket in an official release.

"We are excited to have Habibul Bashar, Ajantha Mendis & Dilhara Fernando on board in the Asia Lions team. Their inclusions will bring in a lot of experience and diversity. I am sure they will set the atmosphere on fire", said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket.

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided in to three Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best.

Recently Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as livestream the matches in India on SPN's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

( With inputs from ANI )

