Litchfield, Mooney, Scrivens shortlist for ICC Women's Player of the Month for January 2023

Dubai, Feb 7 Two Australian batters Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney along with the Player of the Tournament from the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, England's Grace Scrivens, were on Tuesday shortlisted for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for January 2023.

The shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for January 2023 was announced following a blockbuster month of cricket which included the thrilling climax of the first-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Phoebe Litchfield of Australia made her ODI debut in January and was quick to make an impact on the international stage in the 50-over format, scoring impressive back-to-back half-centuries during the recent series victory over Pakistan.

Her teammate and opening partner Beth Mooney also thrived at the crease last month, scoring big runs including a century in the final ODI, once again underlining her expertise in white ball cricket.

The lineup is completed by England's U19 captain Grace Scrivens, who claimed the Player of the Tournament prize in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup following a string of impressive all-round performances.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.

After making her international debut in December, 19-year-old Litchfield has made a fast start to 2023, with confident knocks at the top of the order in Australia's ODI series victory against Pakistan.

In a dream ODI debut, the teenager top scored for the hosts with 78 not out to win the first match and claim the Player of the Match award. The second tie saw much of the same, an unbeaten 67 and a superb partnership with Beth Mooney helped Litchfield and her teammates claim a 10-wicket win and the series victory.

Mooney has for so long been a reliable performer in the colours of Australia, and the nominee for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in the ICC Awards 2022 picked up where she left off in January.

The opener starred in the ODI series against Pakistan, picking up the Player of the Series award despite a slow start to the month. She secured the series win with a fine unbeaten half-century in the second ODI in Brisbane before smashing 133 in the final showdown, resulting in a 101-run victory. Not content with that,

The Australian icon scored a further half-century in the subsequent T20I series against the tourists, reinforcing the threat she carries heading into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which starts in three days.

The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup ended with a flourish, and also set the platform for several young stars to establish themselves on the world stage.

One of the shining lights from the tournament was England captain Grace Scrivens, whose leadership skills and individual brilliance took her side all the way to the Final of the inaugural edition.

With the bat, she scored three successive half-centuries in victories against Rwanda, Ireland and West Indies and with the ball in hand she took nine valuable wickets throughout the tournament at an average of 7.11, earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

