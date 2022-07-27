Lord's Cricket Ground To Host World Test Championship Finals In 2023 And 2025

The Lord's Cricket Ground has been confirmed as the host for the ICC World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday (July 26), announcing the decision on the final day of its annual conference in Birmingham. Lord's was also named the venue initially for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019-2021) before it was moved to Southampton.

Among several announcements, VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori were confirmed as the current player representatives in the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. Roger Harper, the former West Indies cricketer, will be the second past player representative, joining Mahela Jayawardene in the committee. The FTPs for 2023-2027 for both men and women were approved by the ICC board, with the calendar to be published in the coming days.The ICC Board also approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the elected Chair will run for a two-year period from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024.It has also been confirmed that India would host the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup while ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh.