Lord's Oval Headingley among five centres for India Tests during the 2025 tour of England

India's tour of England in 2025 will see them play Test matches across Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford. The announcement was made by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who also revealed the venues for the next two Ashes to be hosted in the UK alongside other important allocations from 2025-31.The next Ashes in the UK in 2027 will be played across Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl, which will host its first ever Ashes Test. In 2031, Australia will play the Ashes Tests at Lord's, The Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge, with the Women's multi-format series featuring a Test match at The Ageas Bowl.

In 2029, when India return for five Tests, the matches will be hosted at Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl. Besides that, the ECB revealed that the England Women's side will play at Lord's during each of the seven years from 2025-31. Additionally, Edgbaston will remain the home of T20 Blast Finals Day." For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for Women's international matches as well as Men's," said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen huge growth in attendances for Women's matches in recent years, with this year's Women's Ashes smashing previous records, and we want to build further on this in the years ahead. "By announcing arrangements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so that they can invest sustainably into stadium improvements and improved fan experiences."