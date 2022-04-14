NZ's pacer Tim Southee wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at NZC Awards

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Thursday won the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the New Zealand Cricket Awards for his consistency throughout the 2021/22 season.

He was awarded the medal for his stellar performances across all three formats in the latest season during which he bagged 36 Test wickets at 23.88, including best figures of 6/43 against the England team at Lord's and five crucial wickets against India in the victorious ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton. This is Southee's first Sir Richard Hadlee Medal in his 14-year-long career.

Southee is New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, 23 wickets behind Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Sir Richard Hadlee.

The right-arm swing bowler led New Zealand's bowling attack at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and captained the side for the T20I series away in India. He bagged 12 wickets over the T20I season at 19.75, with a best of 3-16 against India.

"It's a huge honour to win such a prestigious award. Like most cricketers growing up, I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it's certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year. While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time," said Tim Southee.

"It's been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that's very special," he added.

Southee is New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The 33-year-old has played 85 matches for his country, in which he has scalped a total of 338 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

