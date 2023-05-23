LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Colombo, May 23 The Colombo Strikers, who will play their first season of the Lanka Premier League this year, on Tuesday announced a star-studded icon players line-up, which include Pakistan captain Babar Azam and speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan's Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne.

The 20-year-old Pathirana has caught the cricketing world by storm with his performances in T20s in the recent past. The fast bowler has picked up 22 wickets in 20 matches at a spectacular average of 22.36.

Meanwhile, the bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne will play a vital role in the Colombo Strikers team. The experienced campaigner has taken 60 wickets and scored 726 runs in 93 T20 matches.

The Colombo franchise will certainly receive a lot of attention from cricket fans around the world with Pakistan superstar Babar Azam in their set-up. The top-order batter has amassed a whopping 9201 runs in 260 T20s at a brilliant average of 44.02.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah will be looking to lead the bowling attack with Pathirana. The youngster has taken 73 wickets in 76 matches at a magnificent average of 29.75.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have four of the biggest T20 stars as a part of our Icon Players line-up. We have built a strong core group of players around which we will construct a formidable team for the season. With these superstars with us, we are well on our way to forming a power-packed team," said Sagar Khanna, in a media release.

Aprar from Colombo Strikers, the other four franchise teams also signed international players, ahead of the fourth edition of the league, to be held from July 30 to August 20, 2023.

Dambulla Aura have signed Mathew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando while Galle Gladiators will get the services of Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka, Rajapaksa.

On the other hand, Jaffna Kings have roped in David Miller, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Maheesh Theekshana while Kandy Falcons have signed the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews.

