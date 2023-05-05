LSG captain KL Rahul likely to be ruled out of IPL 2023 with hip injury

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul likely to be ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a hip injury that he sustained earlier this week, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

When chasing a ball in the second over of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1, Rahul clutched at his thigh and then limped from the field.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Krunal Pandya will lead the LSG as he takes over the captaincy on an interim basis.

Rahul pulling up during the outfield pursuit as Faf du Plessis guided the ball towards the boundary made it clear right away that it was a serious injury. He immediately collapsed and was attended to by emergency personnel. Because they were so concerned, the support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch.

Rahul had to leave the field, and the wicket-keeper batter did not return until a chase of 127 got unexpectedly tense. The LSG captain then came out to bat at No. 11 in the hope to win the game for his team. But was wicket-keeper batter was unable to run between the wickets, which caused Amit Mishra to face every single ball of the final over against RCB. Lucknow eventually lost by 18 runs.

Rahul limped away without the stretcher, which was a tiny consolation for LSG, but not without some help for support. Since he is on the roster for the World Test Championship final in early June in England against Australia, not just LSG but also the Indian team will be closely monitoring the injuries.

Rahul has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League with 274 runs at an average of 34.25, while his experience in England conditions when opening for India includes two Test tons.

Super Giants are in second place on the IPL points table, with five wins from 10 games.

