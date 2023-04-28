LSG post 257/5 against PBKS, second highest total in IPL history

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 28 : Lucknow Super Giants posted the second-highest total in the Indian Premier League, 257/ 5, in a match against Punjab Kings on Friday with the explosive batting of Marcus Stoinis, aided by Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's innings here on Friday.

Mayers started the power hitting, scoring 54 off 24 balls, and Stoinis continued the momentum by scoring 72 off 40 balls. Ayush Badoni contributed with 43 off 24, however, Nicholas Pooran's dangerous 45 off 19 balls at the end provided the second biggest target of 258 in the IPL.

Punjab bowlers went expensive, with debutant Gurnoor Brar conceding 42 runs in three overs with an economy of 14 while Kagoso Rabada dismissed two batters, and Arshdeep, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

Put to bat, LSG's skipper KL Rahul went early to the pavilion in the 4th over of Rabada. He got out scoring just 12 off nine balls. Kyle Mayers on the other was hitting bowlers in every over for boundaries. With his explosive batting, LSG reached to the mark of 50 runs in 4.2 overs by punishing Sikandar Raza for a six-over long on.

Mayers with the help of a maximum in no ball achieved his fifty off just 20 balls. But in the same over, Radaba cleared up half-century batter after Dhawan took a stunning catch at Punjab Cricket Association ground.

After the end of the powerplay, LSG was at 74/2.

The pair of Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni chose Gurnoor Brar's 8th over to make it a big over by collecting 24 runs with two sixes and two fours. With the attacking batting of Lucknow's batters, they reached 100 runs mark in just eight overs.

The duo made their fifty-run partnership off just 25 balls. Lucknow in just 12.2 overs reached the mark of 150 runs.

Liam Livingstone stopped the dangerous pair in the 14th over by taking the wicket of Badoni with a full-length bowl. Badoni scored 43 off 24 balls comprising three fours and three sixes.

Stoinis clinched his half-century off 31 balls providing LSG 200-run landmark in just 16 overs.

Nicholas Pooran joined the party with Stoinis and hit some handsome boundaries, both together partnered 50 runs off 22 balls for the 4th wicket.

Sam Curran dismissed Stoinis with a full and angled wide bowl which he tried to flick over fine leg but fell short. He scored 72 off 40 balls comprising six fours and five sixes.

LSG scored the first 250 runs landmark in IPL 2023 in 19.2 overs.

Arshdeep bowled with tight lines in the last over, he gave 11 runs but took the wicket of Pooran in 19.4 overs. Pooran scored 45 off just 19 balls with seven sixes and one six.

Brief scores: LSG (Marcus Stoinis 72, Kyle Mayers 54, Kagiso Rabada 2/54) vs PBKS.

