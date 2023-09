Maharashtra names Sachin Tendulkar as 'Smile Ambassador' to promote oral hygiene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : With the aim to promote oral hygiene, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday named cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar as 'Smile Ambassador' under the state's 'Swachh Mukh Abhiyan'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the impact Sachin Tendulkar can make as the brand ambassador of this campaign.

"Our Medical Education Department runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan - an oral health mission. For the next five years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appears in any such ad. He has decided to create awareness among the youth," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

During the event, Sachin reflected on the importance of maintaining health throughout his career as well as why this day holds so much importance for him.

"I remember when I was young I used to play many sports I used to play cricket too while growing up, I understood that a disciplined life is very imp in maintaining health," Tendulkar said.

"Today's day is a special day for me...I thought that this initiative is so good that I need to be attached, I should be a part of it and give my contribution to it for the health of all n that could be my successful venture or association," Tendulkar added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor