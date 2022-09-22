Major stampede reported during ticket sale of India-Australia match in Hyderabad, several injured

There was a stampede during ticket sale for the third India-Australia T20 match in Hyderabad on Thursday morning in which four people were injured.The match between India and Australia is to be held in Hyderabad on September 25 and the ticket sale was to start on Thursday.Though there were reports of a woman fan succumbing to the injuries in the melee, the top police official at the spot was seen insisting to a TV channel that it was not true and only some were rushed for treatment of minor injuries.

Dear #HyderabadCricketAssociation What you have done is not correct.

This is the most painful thing 💔 😢 @TelanganaDGP sir @RachakondaCop Look into this seriously sir.

Our Telangana values ​​will be missed because of #HyderabadCricketAssociation 🙏🙏 #hyderabadtickets#NTVNews. pic.twitter.com/N84M2P2VG8 — Ms Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@MsSrikanth1) September 22, 2022

“We don’t think they even sold 100 tickets at the two counters even after two hours of wait after the sale began at 10.00 am today,” the fans alleged.“It was a clear case of poor handling of the ticket sale and questioned the logic of HCA in selling tickets when online transactions would have been more viable and easier for us,” many fans complained. Meanwhile, Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, summoned the HCA officials including the president Mohd Azharuddin to his official chambers to seek an explanation about the whole issue. "We want to know how many tickets were up for sale, how many complimentaries were given, and other related details," the Minister said.“This is a total failure of the HCA,” the Minister added.“It is disgusting that the HCA officials, despite being warned about this kind of trouble cropping up, didn’t bother to take corrective measures,” he said.

