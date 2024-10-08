Mohammed Azharuddin Summoned by ED: Former India Captain Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Money Laundering Case

Former President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and prominent Congress leader, Mohammed Azharuddin, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad today. His appearance comes after being summoned in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The investigation focuses on allegations of financial irregularities involving the association, raising concerns about the management of funds and possible misuse. The ED's inquiry aims to uncover the details surrounding these allegations, including the sources and usage of funds.

News agency PTI on October 3 had reported that ED had summoned Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. However, the former cricketer has sought more time from the agency. The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year. Azharuddin's role during his tenure as the HCA president is under the scanner of the agency, the sources said.