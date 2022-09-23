India level series against Australia in rain curtailed affair

Rohit Sharma looked in supreme touch as the skipper scored a quick fire 40 to guide India to a series levelling win against Australia.

The Men in Blue had a torrid time in Mohali, where their bowling attack was ripped to shreds by Cameron Green and Matthew Wade. Except Axar Patel all the other bowlers had a rather rough night against a depleted Australian outfit. However, today was a different story due to a rain curtailed affair.

The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest. Australia lost wickets at quick succession but continued to score at a good rate after being invited to bat. Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5. In the end it was Rohit's innings which proved to be the big difference.