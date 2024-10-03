Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned: ED Summons Ex-India Captain and Congress Leader in Money Laundering Case Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate summoned former India captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday, October 3, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Sources said the 61-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) has been asked to appear before the federal agency at its office here on October 3.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, in which the ED conducted searches in November last year. The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of the HCA's funds to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

Congress leader who previously held the position of president at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure, which he served from 2019 to 2023. This is the first summon issued to former Indian captian, requiring him to appear before the investigative agency on Thursday.