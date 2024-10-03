Thane: Hookah King Aka Manish Dadhich Arrested in Bhiwandi Sex Racket; Two Victims Rescued

Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Crime Branch has busted a major sex trafficking operation in Bhiwandi, arresting Manish Dadhich alias Hookah King and his female accomplice. The operation, which spanned Mumbai, Goa, and Thane, used hookah parlors as a front for an extensive prostitution network. Two young women, aged 19 and 20, were rescued from the clutches of these traffickers who had been supplying girls to clients for the past 1-2 years.

The breakthrough came when when DCP Crime Shivraj Patil received a tip-off from social activist Dr. Binu Varghese. DCP Patil, speaking to LokmatTimes.com, revealed, "The accused had been running this elaborate scheme for more than a year. They would send photographs of the victims to potential clients via WhatsApp, effectively using modern technology to expand their illicit business."





The hookah agent and his female associate were planning to supply girls for prostitution near Sai Hotel, opposite Sai Baba Temple in Bhadwad village, Themghar, within the jurisdiction of Shantinagar Police Station in Bhiwandi.

Acting swiftly on this information, Senior PI Chetna Chaudhary of Thane City AHTC and her team set up a sting operation. They sent undercover officers posing as customers and witnesses to the specified location. The trap was successful, leading to the arrest of the male hookah agent and his female accomplice.

Dr. Varghese, the social activist who provided the crucial tip-off, shared insights with LokmatTimes.com: "The accused had connections with big celebrities and used to deceive young girls by taking advantage of their age and innocence. He claimed to have links with big celebrities and stars, causing the girls to fall into his trap. I had been following this case for many days. Finally, I informed the DCP, and action has been taken."

The rescued women have been sent to a women's rehabilitation center as per legal procedures. Meanwhile, the AHTC team is pursuing legal action against the arrested individuals under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).