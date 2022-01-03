'Many a great battle with this man': Steyn congratulates Hafeez for 'wonderful' international career

Lahore, Jan 3 As Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn recalled his playing days with the Pakistan all-rounder.

Hafeez has retired from international cricket after representing the country in 392 matches, bringing curtains on a career of 18 years. Hafeez, however, will continue to play in franchise cricket competitions.

"Many a great battle with this man, end of the day, we had the best time and memories we can enjoy forever! Congratulations on a wonderful international career! Inspired your nation and played the game the right way, well-done @MHafeez22," Dale Steyn wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz also wished "professor" Hafeez a "happy retirement".

"Congratulations on an amazing career and for all your services for Pakistan cricket, lots of great memories. Prayers and best wishes for the future. Happy retirement Professor," Riaz tweeted.

Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, featured in 392 internationals for Pakistan, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets. His last international game was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final in November 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor