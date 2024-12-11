Marcus Stoinis Replaces Glenn Maxwell As Captain: Star All-Rounder Appointed Melbourne Stars New Skipper

Melbourne Stars have named Marcus Stoinis as their new captain, succeeding fellow allrounder Glenn Maxwell who stepped down from the role at the end of last season. Stoinis will be Stars' seventh full-time skipper. Stoinis, who led in a game in Maxwell's absence last year, was grateful for the role and responsibility bestowed upon him going forward. "I had a little bit of a taste of captaining the side in 'Maxi's' absence last year and loved the opportunity, so to be given the role full time is a great honour," Stoinis said.

"The Stars have been such a constant in my life every summer for the last 10 years and I truly believe with the group we have assembled this season both on and off the field we can bring some long overdue success to the club," he added. Maxwell took over as captain of the Stars ahead of the 2018-19 season and led them to two finals - where they finished runners-up on both occasions. They were on course to push for a finals berth last season too but had a late drop off to not make the playoffs. Maxwell led the Stars for five seasons - he missed the 2022-23 season through injury. He has played the most matches for the team - 103 - and lead the most too - 65.

Stoinis too has been a long-term Stars player, just two appearances away from becoming only the second player to feature in 100 games for the team. Stoinis, who signed a three-year extension at the end of last season, is also the team's all-time leading run-scorer (2656 runs)."I want to acknowledge and thank Maxwell for all his efforts in leading the side over the past five seasons and he will continue to be a wonderful resource for everyone at the club," Stars general manager Blair Crouch said."Marcus demonstrated his leadership ability last year and has been a part of our leadership for a long time. It's wonderful to have someone who has been at the Stars almost from our inception lead our club in BBL|14," he added.



