Mark Chapman receives first NZC central contract, replaces Martin Guptill

New Zealand have handed batter Mark Chapman his first New Zealand Cricket central contract. The left-hander effectively takes the spot vacated by Martin Guptill, who was released from NZC contract in November.The Hong Kong-born Chapman, who played for his country of birth in 21 fixtures, has featured for New Zealand in 27 (22 T20Is and 5 ODIs) since making his debut in 2018.

Champan has also been part of the last two T20 World Cups for New Zealand.New Zealand head coach Gary Stead welcomed the move, saying: "We're delighted to have Mark join the central contract list after being there or thereabouts for a while.Chapman has already played 27 white-ball matches for New Zealand and coach Gary Stead is looking forward to seeing him add to this over the coming years.Chapman has been part of New Zealand’s squad at the two recent ICC T20 World Cup campaigns

