David White to step down as NZC Chief after 11 years

David White, the long-serving chief executive of New Zealand cricket, recently announced his decision to step down from the position after more than 11 years. White announced that he would be stepping down from the position in August, and the decision came as it was thought that it is the right time to pass the baton onto some young hands. White was appointed to the position back in February 2012; he became only the fourth chief executive after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden, and Justin Vaughan to lead New Zealand Cricket ever since the adoption of the 1995 Hood Report recommendations. New Zealand cricket has seen tremendous levels of success under his tenure. The team reached the finals of one T20I World Cup and two ODI World Cups.

Furthermore, they also won the inaugural World Test Championship as well. Pay equality has been one of the biggest changes that came under White’s tenure. New Zealand cricket announced that women's cricketers would earn the same as men's cricketers when a new five-year deal was signed in 2022. Under his leadership, NZC has taken great strides, and his absence will surely be felt once he steps down in August 2023."The BLACKCAPS are strong; women's cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable. It feels like the right time to step aside. "White extended his gratitude to the length and breadth of New Zealand cricket and felt that the success achieved under him was nothing but a result of a collective effort. Right from the players and administrative staff to the key stakeholders involved, everyone had been in sync with White's vision. "I'm incredibly grateful to the Major and District Associations, the staff and Boards of NZC, our players and, not least, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, for their willingness to share an aligned vision and strategy. Nothing happens in isolation, and I think everyone involved can be really proud of what's been achieved. "The final part of White's tenure will be spent in ensuring that the upcoming New Zealand summer goes according to plan. NZC Chairman Martin Snedden was profuse in his praise of the outgoing CEO.

