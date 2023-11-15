A Look at New Zealand's history in ODI World Cup semi-finals ahead of India clash

In a highly anticipated clash, Kane Williamson's New Zealand is set to take on India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As both star-studded teams gear up for this crucial encounter, it's worth reflecting on New Zealand's performance in the last eight semi-finals played in the history of the ODI World Cup.

The journey for New Zealand in ODI World Cup semi-finals began in 1975 when they faced the West Indies at Kennington Oval in London on June 18, 1975. However, the Kiwis fell short, managing only 158 runs in 52.2 overs and failing to defend it, ultimately losing the match by five wickets.

In the 1979 World Cup, hosted by England, New Zealand encountered a nine-run defeat against the hosts in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 20, 1979. The Kiwis struggled to reach the target of 222 runs, scoring 212 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 60 overs.

The 1992 World Cup saw New Zealand topping the league stage, setting up a semi-final clash against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 1992. Despite posting a competitive total of 262 runs, the Martin Crowe-led side went down by four wickets, crashing out of the tournament.

In the 1999 World Cup, New Zealand faced a nine-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, 1999. Saeed Anwar's brilliant 113 not out guided Pakistan to successfully chase the target of 242 runs, securing their place in the final.

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 81 runs in the first semi-final of the 2007 ODI World Cup on April 24, 2007, at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The Kiwis could only manage to score 208 runs in response to Sri Lanka's target of 290.

In the ODI World Cup 2011, New Zealand faced Sri Lanka once again in the first semi-final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 29, 2011. Unfortunately, the Kiwis went down by five wickets, marking their sixth semi-final defeat in ODI World Cup history.

The tide changed for New Zealand in 2015 when they secured their first semi-final win, defeating South Africa by four wickets at Eden Park in Auckland on March 24, 2015. The Black Caps chased down the target of 298 runs on the penultimate ball of the match, marking a historic moment for New Zealand cricket.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, New Zealand faced India in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9, 2019. Due to rain, the match finished on the reserve day, and in a thrilling encounter, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to beat Virat Kohli’s men by 18 runs.

The semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup garnered heightened attention. New Zealand, aiming for their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, faced India, eager to overcome past knockout hurdles. India's last major ICC title victory dates back to 2013, and they confronted New Zealand, a team known for causing them trouble in must-win matches.

Despite India's dominant performance in the tournament's group stage, including a tight four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, the Kiwis have a track record of upsetting India. Notably, they defeated the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final. The match held immense significance for both teams, adding an extra layer of excitement for cricket enthusiasts.