Martin Guptill joins Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash 12

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) after signing for the Melbourne Renegades. The Kiwi batter had turned down a central contract from New Zealand Cricket earlier this week to focus on global domestic competitions. Guptill expressed excitement about his association with the Renegades and is looking forward to the upcoming edition of Australia's premier domestic competition.

His only appearance in the competition came for Sydney Thunder ten seasons ago."I'm excited to be joining the Renegades and am looking forward to being part of the Big Bash this season. This is a new challenge for me and it will be nice to call Melbourne home for the summer. I'll be trying to make as many runs as I can to help drive the Renegades back up the ladder and push for team success," Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. James Rosengarten, General Manager of Melbourne Renegades, also expressed his delight after snaffling a top international talent like Martin Guptill for the upcoming edition of the BBL