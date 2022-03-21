Mayanti Langer to return as anchor for IPL 2022?

Mayanti Langer, is expected to be back ahead of the upcoming season of IPL. Langer, who missed two seasons due to the birth of her baby, is all set to be a part of IPL’s broadcasting team this time. Mayanti is a popular name among cricket fans in India. She used to host Cricket LIVE, a cricket show for Star Sports and was a hit among the viewers.

She has been on a break since taking a maternity leave. Since the birth of her son, she has been on mother duty, without any regret of missing out on various TV opportunities. For the unversed, Mayanti is married to former India cricketer Stuart Binny. Stuart retired from international and first class cricket in September 2020. He played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. He also played in 95 IPL matches representing Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

