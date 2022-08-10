Meg Lanning announces indefinite break from cricket

Meg Lanning, the skipper of Australia's women's team, has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket, effective immediately, for personal reasons. Cricket Australia confirmed Lanning's decision and said that there is no timeline set for her return."After a busy couple of years, I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said on Wednesday (August 10). "I'm grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

"We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time," said CA Head of Performance, Women's Cricket, Shawn Flegler. "She's been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids."The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we'll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs."Lanning just led Australia to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, where they beat India in the title clash. She was due to represent the Trent Rockers in the second edition of the The Hundred, which she will now miss. Her availability and participation in the upcoming Australian domestic summer will be made known in due course.