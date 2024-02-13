Spencer Johnson's Brutal Bouncer Floors and Hurts Andre Russell During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I, Watch Video

Andre Russell faced a fierce bouncer from Spencer Johnson during the third T20I clash between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Tuesday, February 13. In the tenth over of the Caribbean innings, Spencer delivered a menacing bouncer from over the wicket, leaving Russell in a vulnerable position. Attempting to evade the delivery, Russell took a blow to the helmet and fell flat on the ground.

Andre Russell is batting on after copping this nasty blow from Spencer Johnson #AUSvWIpic.twitter.com/pYo0icQWtg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024

Entering the crease with the West Indies struggling at 79 for 5 in 8.4 overs, Russell, batting on 1 at the time of the incident, demonstrated resilience after receiving attention from wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and the team physio. Undeterred, Russell played a remarkable innings, reaching a half-century in just 25 balls with a colossal six off Adam Zampa.

Following the initial setback, Russell proved unstoppable, accumulating 71 runs off 29 balls, including 4 fours and an impressive 7 sixes. His explosive performance played a crucial role as the West Indies posted a formidable total of 220 for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

The veteran cricketer also formed a formidable partnership of 140 runs for the sixth wicket with Sherfane Rutherford, who contributed 67 runs off 40 balls with 5 fours and 6 sixes. In three matches, Russell tallied 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and an outstanding strike-rate of 231.91.

Russell's dominance against Australia was further highlighted by his overall record, boasting 257 runs from 10 innings at an impressive average of 51.40 and a remarkable strike-rate of 215.96.