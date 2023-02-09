Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa requests trade to rivals Renegades following last-place finish in BBL 2022-23

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa requested for a trade to rival club Melbourne Renegades, announced the latter on Thursday.

Zampa, 30, captained the Melbourne Stars this season and has a contract until the end of BBL season 14.

"The Melbourne Renegades can confirm Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has requested a trade to the club," said a statement from Renegades.

"No trades can be formally processed, and binding agreements between clubs cannot be made, during Cricket Australia's contracting embargo period, which came into effect at the beginning of the BBL Final."

"However, the clubs have exchanged non-binding correspondence that could see Zampa join the Renegades in exchange for Sam Harper once the trade period opens for next season," concluded the statement.

In the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), Stars finished at the bottom of the table with only three wins in 14 games, losing 11 matches. They could earn only six points.

On the other hand, Renegades reached the playoff stage and were defeated by Brisbane Heat in the knockout match.

Zampa finished with 16 wickets in 14 matches, with the best bowling figures of 3/25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor