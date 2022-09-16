Mignon du Preez named ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 ambassador

Dubai, Sep 16 Former South Africa women's captain Mignon du Preez, will be the ambassador of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier taking place in Abu Dhabi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

Two qualifiers for the mega event will be determined from the eight-team league tournament, which will run across two venues Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval from September 18 to 25, featuring Bangladesh, Thailand, Ireland, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America (USA) and Zimbabwe.

Du Preez, who retired from One-Day International (ODI) cricket but is still available to play in the T20 International (T20I) format for her country, will take on the role of mentor and commentator for the qualification tournament for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in her home country in February next year.

No stranger to the various ICC events at different levels, du Preez has the experience and historical knowledge to give good value to the tournament participants and viewers who will be streaming the event from around the world.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to receive this opportunity. This tournament is a moment in women's cricket history and I'm so proud to be given the opportunity to impart my own knowledge and experience to players from around the world," Du Preez in an ICC statement.

"There is a lot to look forward to for the two ultimate qualifiers, a place in a much bigger story of historical significance in the story of women's cricket and a chance to put their team and country on the map the T20 format lends itself to these kinds of results.

"I'm looking forward to the conversations and the opportunity for knowledge-sharing. I've been to my own fair share of qualifying tournaments in the past, and I can relate to the whole rainbow of emotions that comes with it. The sense of urgency and the exhilaration of succeeding and also, the devastation of failing in some instances. I hope that my own lived experiences will be an instrument of learning and inspiration to others," she added.

Du Preez has excelled in all three formats of the game, scoring 1,805 runs in 114 T20Is including seven half-centuries and 3,760 runs in 154 ODIs, with two centuries and 18 half-centuries. She scored a century in the only Test she played.

The 33-year-old veteran has enjoyed great success as a captain from 2011 to 2016, leading in 46 ODIs and 50 T20Is.

She led South Africa to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2014 and historic ODI series victories in India and Bangladesh.

