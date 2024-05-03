Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 : Days after the United Arab Emirates witnessed flooding in April, heavy rains have returned to the country with several flights being cancelled and delayed in and out of Dubai while people and students were asked to work and study from home, Khaleej Times reported.

An orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE. Over the past few days, the UAE has been preparing for this wave of unstable weather, which is forecast to peak on May 2, until May 3.

People have been advised to take safety measures across all sectors. Schools are on distance learning while companies have been asked to allow people to work from home. Parks and beaches have been shut.

Dubai announced work from home for government employees on May 2 and May 3 due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the emirate, according to Khaleej Times.

On Wednesday, UAE's disaster management authority reiterated the nation's readiness to tackle the upcoming weather conditions. It said that all relevant agencies are ready to tackle the anticipated weather fluctuations by implementing measures.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather condition is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall seen on April 16. Officials have discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time.

The UAE on Wednesday announced that students will have online classes for all government schools on May 2 and 3 in the country due to prevailing weather conditions.

Furthermore, the government announced that all private schools in Dubai will have online learning on May 2 and May 3 due to expected unstable weather conditions. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that the decision is applicable to all private schools, nurseries and universities.

Five inbound flights to Dubai Airport were diverted overnight, while 9 arrivals and four outbound flights were cancelled, according to Dubai Airport spokesperson, Khaleej Times reported on May 2.

The airport spokesperson further said, "Guests departing from Dubai's airports are advised to allocate additional time for their journey to the airport, as road congestion may be anticipated. We strongly encourage the utilisation of the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3 wherever feasible."

Emirates cancelled several flights due to bad weather across the UAE on Thursday. Flight operations at Dubai International Airport have been reduced.

In a statement, Emirates said, "Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on May 2 can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled," the report said.

A Flydubai spokesperson said that the "adverse weather conditions in Dubai on Thursday have caused some delays to their operations," Khaleej Times reported.

The spokesperson added, "Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to DXB, whether they are travelling by car or public transport. Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the manage booking tab and check (flydubai website) for the latest updates regarding their flight."

Sharjah-based Air Arabia advised passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to the weather conditions. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways asked passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai "to check in early for their transfer to allow additional time to reach the airport".

Indian Airlines IndiGo said that their flight operations have been affected due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Vistara and SpiceJet also said that departures, arrivals, and flights will be impacted due to inclement weather, the report said.

In a post on X, IndiGo on Thursday stated, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Dubai #Sharjah #RasAlKhaimah #AbuDhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Road blockages may disrupt local transport. Plan accordingly and allow extra time for airport travel."

