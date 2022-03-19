Mithali Raj equals record of most 50 plus scores in Women's World Cup

India captain Mithali Raj created history by scoring a half-century in the match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Auckland on Saturday.

Mithali Raj scored her 12th half-century in the World Cup. This is the 63rd half-century of Mithali's ODI career. At the same time, she equalled former New Zealand player Debbie Hockley's record of scoring fifty or more in an innings in the Women's World Cup. Both these players now have the record of scoring more than 50 runs in an innings 12 times.

Mithali's brilliant knock of 68 runs off 96 balls came at a crucial time when Team India was in trouble.

Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 59 and 57 respectively to take India's total to 277/7 in 50 overs against Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

