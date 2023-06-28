Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 : Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from July 14 to 23, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore following the Eid Al Adha holidays on July 3, for a week-long training camp before the team's arrival in Colombo on July 12.

Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka in Group A, while Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final.

Shaheens will open their campaign against Nepal on 14 July, followed by matches against India A on 16 July and Sri Lanka A on 18 July.

22-year-old Haris has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is, and will lead Shaheens for the first time. Other international players in the squad are: Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Squad: Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Tayyab Tahir.

Non-travelling reserves - Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir

The Player Support Personnel are:

Mohammad Masroor (coach), Hanif Malik (batting/fielding coach), Umar Rashid (bowling coach), Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist), Manager (TBA)

Pakistan's fixtures in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Group A: vs Nepal, July 14, v India A, July 16, v Sri Lanka A, July 18.

