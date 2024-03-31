Babar Azam Reappointed As Pakistan’s White-Ball Skipper Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was reappointed as the white-ball captain on Sunday, March 31, two months ahead of the T20 World Cup. The decision was taken after a unanimous recommendation from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the PCB said in a media release.

Babar stepped down as captain of Pakistan in all three formats after a disappointing performance at the ODI World Cup in India in November last year. He had relinquished his role after the then PCB chief Zaka Ashraf told him he would no longer be captain in white-ball formats and would only lead the Test team.

Babar replaces fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain. Afridi led Pakistan in the 1-4 series loss against New Zealand in January. The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.