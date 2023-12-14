Mohammed Shami doubtful for South Africa Test series

Mohammed Shami could miss the Test series against South Africa which starts on 26 December, it was reported on Thursday. Shami is currently struggling with an ankle injury which he has been carrying since the World Cup. Despite the issue, Shami picked 24 wickets in the World Cup as India reached the final. He was picked for the two-match Test series in South Africa on the condition of him regaining full fitness.“Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness,” BCCI had said in its statement while announcing the squads.

However, Cricbuzz reports that Shami is unlikely to get fit in time for the Test series against the Proteas. The Test squad players like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin will be leaving for South Africa on Friday, but Shami will not be among them.BCCI has not yet named a replacement for Shami and it’s expected that one of the pacers who is already in South Africa for the T20Is and ODIs will be included in the Test squad. The first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 December, while the second Test starts on 3 January at Newlands, Cape Town.Shami’s absence is a significant blow to India, as he has stellar numbers against the host nation in their backyard. In eight Tests on African soil, Shami has 35 wickets under his name at a magnificent strike rate of 44.66. In his absence, young pacer Prasidh Krishna seems to be the front-runner for the third seamer's role.



