Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach made to him during ODI series against Australia to BCCI's ACU

New Delhi [India], April 19 : India pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) about a man who wanted inside information after losing money while betting. Siraj was approached during the ODI series between India and Australia in March and he immediately reported the matter to Anti-Corruption Unit officials on Wednesday.

The BCCI has intensified its anti-corruption campaign ever since S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandilaall bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals at the timewere detained on suspicion of spot-fixing, and former CSK official Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested for links to betting in May 2013.

Players are required to attend an ACU session, and there are consequences for failing to report a corrupt strategy. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, was suspended in 2019 for failing to report a corrupt strategy used during a tri-series in early 2018 and during his IPL tenure later that year.

Notably, Siraj is currently in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has delivered many crucial powerplay spells for his franchise so far, having taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.50 and an economy rate of 7.00. His best bowling figures in the tournament so far is 3/22.

In international cricket too, Siraj has had a wonderful year so far. He has taken 19 wickets so far in eight ODIs for India this year at an average of 13.21 and an economy rate of 4.61. His best bowling figures in ODIs this year are 4/32. Siraj's brilliant performances also earned him the crown of number one bowler in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings among bowlers. He is the highest-wicket taker in ODIs for India and among ICC's full-member countries so far this year.

In three Test matches this year, he has taken a wicket as well.

