Moments that changed my life forever: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 40 years of World Cup 1983 victory

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a tweet, saying that Cricket World Cup 1983 victory changed his life as he was inspired to play cricket.

Sachin described India's first win as the defining moment that changed Indian cricket and his life moreover.

"40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team," Sachin said in his Tweet.

"40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team." — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2023

Member of the winning squad Ravi Shastri also celebrated the World Cup triumph.

"40 years ago. A day etched in everyone's memories. I thank all my colleagues for making it happen," Shastri Tweeted.

1983 win inspired many cricketers present in the Indian squad, talented cricketer Mayank Agarwal also remembered the 40 years of India's glory.

A day to reminisce the glory of Indian cricket Cheers to the team for achieving this momentous feat 40 years ago #OnThisDay #TeamIndia — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 25, 2023

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his admiration for the winning team.

"40 years ago today, #TeamIndia scripted a fairytale victory in the 1983 World Cup, defying all the odds!! A triumph that not only brought glory to our nation but also ignited a cricketing revolution! Forever grateful to the heroes who made it possible! #1983WorldCup," Uthappa Tweeted.

"40 years ago today, #TeamIndia scripted a fairytale victory in the 1983 World Cup, defying all the odds!! A triumph that not only brought glory to our nation but also ignited a cricketing revolution! Forever grateful to the heroes who made it possible! #1983WorldCup" — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) June 25, 2023

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).

