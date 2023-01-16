Morne Morkel to join New Zealand women's coaching staff for T20 World Cup in South Africa

Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel will provide coaching to New Zealand women's team at the T20 World Cup 2023, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced. Morkel will join the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist side as their Tour Coach in South Africa to give fast bowling and general coaching support during the tournament. The 38-year-old was recently part of Namibia coaching staff during the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Currently the bowling coach of the Durban Super Giants in the inaugural SA20 league, Morkel will link up with the White Ferns squad ahead of the opening group game against Australia. Morkel said given the rapid growth of the game, he is relishing the opportunity to experience coaching in the women's game.

"The opportunity to join the White Ferns group and get involved in the women's game was a no-brainer for me," said Morkel. "The women's game is growing so rapidly around the world, and this a great opportunity for me to build experience in the women's game and share my knowledge of international cricket to help this team get better. "I've been following the women's game and the White Ferns closely over the last couple of years, especially since moving to Australia and seeing their players who have played in the Women's Big Bash [League]. It's a talented group of players and they have a very exciting pace bowling attack which I'll be able to support Ben [Sawyer, head coach] with," he added."I know a lot about the South African conditions and have spent a lot of time working here in the past year, so that's some important knowledge that I'll be able to share with this group during the tournament."Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa between 2006 and 2018, taking 544 wickets. The pacer featured in eight World Cups for the country and also played in T20 leagues globally, including the IPL, T20 Blast and the Big Bash League. The 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the eighth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in South Africa from 10 to 26 February 2023.

