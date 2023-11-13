Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after dismal World Cup campaign

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has resigned as Pakistan's fast bowling coach after the one-time champions displayed a medicore show at the marquee event. Morkel had signed up only in June on a six-month contract, with his first assignment in Sri Lanka for two Tests. He also oversaw an ODI series win against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup and the showpiece event in India. Morkel’s decision to step down comes in the aftermath of Babar Azam and Co failing to qualify for the knockouts of the 2023 ODI World Cup after winning only four games from their nine outings.

The former South African pacer, Morne Morkel was appointed as bowling coach of the Pakistan side in June 2023. He previously was with Namibia during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is the bowling coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20.He had replaced Shaun Tait in the capacity, but with Pakistan bowling performing extremely poorly in the World Cup 2023, Morkel decided to step down on his own.“Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” PCB announced in a statement.



