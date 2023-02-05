Have a very important game before WPL auction, going to focus on that: Harmanpreet Kaur

Cape Town, Feb 5 India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes it's important to not be distracted from the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup due to the talk around the auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

Many reports have suggested that the WPL player auction could be held on February 13, which happens to be a day after India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup Group B opening game at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

It means that thoughts of action in the WPL auction will loom large on the minds of many players during the initial stages of the Women's T20 World Cup.

"Before that (the auction), we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that. The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Harmanpreet, who has featured in The Hundred, Kia Super League and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) remarked that starting the WPL means a lot to her and to many women cricketers in India to take their game to the next level.

"It's a really big day for all of us because we have been waiting for years and years now. The next two or three months are very important for women's cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country."

"That (WPL) is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game."

Speaking on the WPL, England captain Heather Knight believes the tournament, slated to be held in March, has the potential to change the landscape of the women's game. "It's an exciting time in women's cricket and things are changing very fast. There are lots of franchise competitions popping up. and it's going to create a really interesting dynamic. I think it's absolutely brilliant for the game."

"The women's IPL is going to be a complete game-changer. The money that's going to come in and the perceptions of the women's game around the world as well - other boards will look at it and think they've got to catch up here. I really hope this accelerates the shift in a lot of different countries."

