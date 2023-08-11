Lucknow Super Giants retain Morne Morkel as bowling coach for IPL 2024 after Andy Flower's departure

After Justin Langer's appointment as head coach Lucknow Super Giants have retained Morne Morkel as their bowling coach for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Lucknow-based franchise on Friday, August 11 confirmed that they will continue with Morkel in their bowling staff. The development comes after the exit of Andy Flower who has joined RCB now.

The KL Rahul-led franchise took to Twitter to announce Morkel’s stay with the side with a video which had the song from Bollywood’s release “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani”.Lucknow Super Giants parted ways with Andy Flower as their head coach to rope in former Australia coach Justin Langer for IPL 2024. It was further reported that Gautam Gambhir suggested Justin Langer’s named for the head coach position to franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka.“His (Justin Langer) name was suggested to me by Gautam Gambhir and when I interacted with Justin I was impressed,” Dr. Sanjeev Goenka said.