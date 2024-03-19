Mumbai Indians Arrives at Radisson Resort Alibaug for Pre-IPL Preparations

The Tata IPL is set to begin on Monday, March 22nd. All teams are gearing up to compete fiercely. This year, the Mumbai Indians team has been in the spotlight as Rohit Sharma has been replaced by Hardik Pandya. Ahead of the IPL Schedule, the entire team has assembled at the Radisson Resort in Alibaug on Tuesday to give the Mumbai Indians players a chance to relax before the matches. The team will be staying at the resort for two days, so extensive arrangements have been made. A 12-member team has traveled from Gateway to Mandwa via PNP water transport.

The Mumbai Indians team arrived at Gateway by bus on Tuesday morning. After that, the entire team arrived at Mandwa having fun sitting in PNP water transport. After that, the team entered the Radisson Resort at Alibaug Ganapada by bus.

On this occasion, the resort administration traditionally welcomed the team. The Mumbai Indians team will be staying at the resort in Alibaug for one day. Then on Wednesday, the team will move to Zirad to stay at a private farmhouse. 52 people including Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Lasith Malinga, Pollard, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi, Navath Tushara, Tilak Verma, Nehal Vadra, coaches, team members have entered the Radisson Resort.

After the Mumbai Indians team entered the Radisson Resort, the citizens of the resort were busy taking pictures with him. Bachche company took pictures with Piyush Chawla on this occasion.