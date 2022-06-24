Murali Vijay set to return on cricket pitch after two-year break

Murali Vijay is set to return to cricketing action after nearly a two-year break as he will participate for the Rahil Shah-led Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League.Vijay was last seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, when he was associated with the Chennai Super Kings. Ever since, he has not played any cricket. The 38-year-old, who has 87 caps for India, is a stalwart in Tamil Nadu cricket. A leading member of a young family, the 38-year-old has expressed that he wants to play “as long as possible”, returning from his “personal break”.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break,” Vijay said at a TNPL event in Chennai earlier this week. “I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL.“It was difficult for me personally because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual. I wanted to reflect on myself and that’s why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they’ve given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game.”The last of Vijay’s international appearance was against Australia in Perth during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1 with victories in Adelaide and Melbourne. He last wore a Tamil Nadu shirt in December 2019 during the Ranji Trophy.

