"Must applaud game smarts of an individual....": Ashwin on Alex Carey's run-out of Jonny Bairstow

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has extended his support to Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey after his run out of England batter Jonny Bairstow created controversy, saying that the "game smarts" of wicketkeeper should be appreciated "rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game."

Ben Stokes' incredible knock of 155 runs couldn't secure the win for his side as Australian bowlers bounced and won the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The match saw a moment in the 52nd over that caused a dispute between fans. During this moment, Australian wicketkeeper Carey practically displayed 'smart work' as he knocked the bails off the stump as English batsman Bairstow was out of his crease with a direct throw.

Ashwin on Sunday said that unless the keeper observed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after a leaving a ball like Bairstow did, he would not have a "dip at sumps from that far out" in a match.

"We must get one fact loud and clear "The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did." We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game. #Ashes2023," tweeted Ashwin.

Notably, Ashwin is known for being involved in running out batter from the non-striker's end. It is an act which is completely within the laws of the game, but is termed by many in cricketing fraternity to be against the "spirit of the game", calling for bowlers to warn batters at non-strikers' end instead to not leave their crease. Ashwin has expressed his support for such runouts from the non-striker's end.

England Cricket posted a video of the incident on their Twitter handle.

Jonny Bairstow in dilemma, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs off 22 balls while hitting two boundaries.

Bairstow left the final ball of Cameron Green's over alone to the wicketkeeper and started walking outside the crease assuming the ball was dead. However, an alert Carey realised there was an opportunity to run the batter out and effected a directed hit at the striker's end to catch Bairstow well short.

In what could be a defining moment in the series, Bairstow was left fuming as the Aussies celebrated around him.

According to law 20.1.2 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s Laws of Cricket, "the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

Carey, having watched Bairstow make it a habit of walking outside the crease early, used the chance to run the batter out.

In this case, the fielding side clearly considered the ball to still be in play and hence it wasn't a dead ball.

In the midst of an engaging Test, Australia's opening duo Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by spectators in Lord's Long Room after the end of the first session of Day 5 of the second Test due to this run-out.

"It is alleged that players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members' area," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Initially, it was Khawaja who was seen talking to a spectator as the crowd continued to "boo" the entire Australian team. David Warner was behind the line witnessing the heated conversation between Khawaja and the spectator.

Warner then stepped in to have a chat with that spectator. Umpires and security staff intervened to separate Warner and he ended up leaving the scene.

The video footage surfaced on social media emerged which revealed more patrons yelling abuses and calling Australian players 'cheats'.

MCC also issued an apology for the incident.

"The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special," an MCC spokesperson said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members. We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session," the MCC spokesperson concluded.

In the end, Australia managed to go 2-0 up in the series as they registered victory by a 43-run margin. Australia will square off in the third Test at Headingley Carnegie on July 6.

