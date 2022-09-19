Natasha McLean returns, Shemaine Campbelle ruled out as West Indies set to take on New Zealand

St John's (Antigua), Sep 19 Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Natasha McLean has made a return to the West Indies Women's side since she last played the five-match T20I series against England in 2020, as she is part of the 13-member squad for the first two ODIs against New Zealand on September 20 and 23 (IST).

Shemaine Campbelle, initially named in the 17-member squad, has been ruled out of the full eight-match white-ball series with an injury.

"The ODI series against New Zealand is another opportunity to continue to build the team. The panel once again has blended developing and senior players. Unfortunately, Shemaine Campbelle has been ruled out of the series through injury. While this is a blow to both the batting and wicket keeping departments, it allows the upcoming wicket keepers to showcase their talent. It is hoped that particularly the batters will use this ODI series to get some big scores which will boost confidence," said Cricket West Indies' lead selector for women's cricket Ann Browne-John.

West Indies Women's squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs

Hayley Matthews (Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams. Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Jannillea Glasgow.

Match schedule (All matches will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua).

ODI series: September 19, 22, 25. T20I series: September 28, October 1, 2, 5, 6.

