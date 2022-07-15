Navdeep Saini signs county contract with Kent for 8 games

The Kent County Cricket Club on Friday announced the signing of Indian pace bowler Navdeep Saini, for up to three County Championship and five Royal London One-Day Cup matches.“It’s a great opportunity to play county cricket and I’m looking forward to giving my all for Kent,” said Saini ahead of his maiden stint in English county.

The 29-year-old’s signing for the club is subject to visa and regulatory approval. Kent, which currently sits eighth in Division One of the County Championship, will play its next game against Warwickshire, starting July 19.Meanwhile, in the Royal London One-Day Cup, Kent will kick-off its campaign against Worcestershire on August 2.

