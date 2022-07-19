NepalT20 League to kick start on September 24

Kathmandu, July 19 The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has unveiled four of the six teams that will feature in the inaugural season of the NepalT20 League, scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 22 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium.

Players from around the world will be taking part in the first season of the league. The four franchises are Kantipur Capital, Biratnagar Superkings, Janakpur Royals and Lumbini All Stars.

The names of the remaining two franchises (Pokhara and Far-western) were not disclosed as per the request of the owners.

"The owners of the two franchises were not available in the capital and we are unable to disclose their identity now," CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand said adding: "They will be introduced in a few days."

Along with revealing the names of the franchises, CAN and its strategic partner Seven3sports also announced the owners of the teams. Kantipur Capital are owned by Mahesh Swar. The All Star Sports based in USA and owned by Sanjay Sharma are the owners of Lumbini All Stars.

Gold Sports Foundation, a sports institution based in Rajasthan and owned by Gouri Shankar Dhamani are the owners of Janakpur Royals while Diamond Digicap Sports, owned by Vikram Yadav are the owners of Biratnagar Superkings.

"We are delighted and excited to welcome the four teams for NepalT20 League season one. We are extremely grateful to Kantipur Media Group to come on board as a team owner. Their support means a lot to us," said Jatin Ahluwalia, CEO of Seven3sports.

Earlier this year in April, CAN had announced that the NepalT20 League will be Nepal's Official and CAN recognised T20 League. CAN had stated that the upcoming league will go a long way in helping the nation grow in cricket. The ICC has already sanctioned the league as Nepal's official T20 League.

CAN had also roped in Seven3Sports, an Indian sports management company, as commercial and strategic partner for eight years. Prashant Malla, acting secretary of CAN, had announced that Seven3sports will provide CAN with a purse of around Rs 330 million in the eight years period at an average of Rs 41.25 million annually.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor