Netherlands Bas de Leede joins elite group of all-rounders in match against Scotland

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 7 : Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede accomplished a rare milestone by listing himself in an elite club by performing extraordinarily in the Super Six match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier against Scotland on Thursday.

With a terrific display with the bat and ball, De Leede guided the Netherlands to a 4-wicket victory at Bulawayo.

The Netherlands all-rounder became the fifth player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul.

De Leede achieved his career-best figures of 5/52 to restrict a surging Scotland to 277, a total Netherlands needed to chase down within 44 overs to snatch a spot at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. And later, he smashed a dashing century, scoring 123 off 92.

Vivian Richards was the first batter to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in a single match. He had smashed 119 runs with a 5/41 bowling return. England's Paul Collingwood also achieved this milestone in 2005 against Bangladesh by scoring 112* runs with bowling figure of 6/31.

UAE's Rohan Mustafa is also on the list scoring 109 runs and bowling figures of 5/25. New Zealand's Amelia Kerr is the only woman cricketer who has a hundred and taken a five-wicket haul in one match.

The Netherlands put Scotland to bat first. Scotland scored 277/9 in their 50 overs. Their efforts were led by Brandon McMullen (106 in 110 balls with 11 fours and three sixes) and skipper Berrington, who scored 64 in 84 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Tomas Mackintosh also played a vital cameo of 38* in 28 balls, with five fours.

De Leede (5/52) was the star bowler for the Netherlands. Ryan Klein also took two for 59 runs.

Chasing 278, Vikramjit Singh (40) and Max ODowd (20) had a 65-run opening stand. de Leede scored 123 in just 92 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. His inning brought the Netherlands to the brink of victory. Skipper Scott Edwards (25) and Saqib Zulfiqar (33*) also played some crucial knocks as the Dutch chased down the total with more than seven overs and four wickets to spare.

Michael Leask (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

De Leede earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor