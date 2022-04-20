Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell awakes from induced coma after suffering heart attack

Current Netherlands men's head coach Ryan Campbell has woken from an induced coma but remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an England hospital where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

The 50-year-old felt chest pains and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK. According to ESPNcricinfo, Campbell was at a playground with his children at the weekend, when he collapsed.

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player, he represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He was also featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son. During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31.

( With inputs from ANI )

