Not only thinking about winning against India: Babar Azam plays down Ahmedabad hype at ODI World Cup

Karachi [Pakistan], July 6 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday played down the October 15 ODI World Cup match against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad and stated that the tournament does not concentrate on a single game and that all nine matchups would be crucial.

Babar addressed the media in Karachi, where the squad is preparing for the Sri Lanka Test series.

Pakistan begin their campaign in Hyderabad against the two qualifiers Netherlands and Sri Lanka - the two qualifiers from Zimbabwe - on October 6 and 12 respectively. They will play defending champions England in their last league match on 12 November. The tournament runs from 5 October to 19 November.

Their next significant game is against India on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

"We are going to play World Cup and not just going to play against India only. There are eight other teams and it's not only India and only if we beat them then we will make it into the final. We are not focused on only one team, we are focused on all other teams in the tournament. Our plan is that we have to play well against all of them and win against them," Babar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan's participation is dependent on government clearance, while provisional approval has been granted and will be evaluated closer to the event. There will be the standard security checks before the squad takes off, but there are no further obstacles at this time.

When asked how much pressure the players felt knowing they had to go to India for the World Cup, Babar stated the team was ready to compete anyplace.

"In our thought, wherever the cricket will be played, wherever the matches are, we are going to play there. Because as professionals that is what we do, you have to be ready for everything. You prepare yourself for different conditions and in every environment and that is what we call a challenge and you take it to live up to it. Me, as a player and captain, I aspire to score runs in every country, dominate and win Pakistan games. So this is all we have in mind and not only that we're going to play against one team," Babar said.

In response to a query on how England and Australia play Test cricket, Babar asserted that his team had its unique style.

"As a captain, the approach is to win matches and always look to have a result. Every team has a mindset and they play in their way. We try to play our best game and apply ourselves. For example, we went on to chase 360 [342] in Galle last year with our game. It happens when you have to score at the rate of three or four but sometimes you have to be defensive so it's the need of the hour that dictates how you going to go into the situation. You learn every day and try to add new things to the system," said the Pakistan captain.

