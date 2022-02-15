Nottinghamshire re-sign Dan Christian as captain for 2022 T20 Blast

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian will return to Nottinghamshire after re-signing as the County Club's T20 skipper.

Christian's blistering 40-ball 113 against Northamptonshire in 2018 remains the joint third-fastest ton in the history of the Blast.

"I've had great times in Nottingham over a number of years. We've seen some great improvements in individuals throughout that time, won a couple of comps, and Notts is a club that's overall fantastic to be part of," Christian said in a statement.

"It's really exciting to be returning to a place where I've made so many great memories on and off the field, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of packed houses at Trent Bridge again too," he further said.

"My philosophy will remain the same for 2022 - to back our ability and be positive. The ultimate aim is to get our hands back on that trophy in July," Christian added.

The Australia all-rounder has also picked 272 T20 wickets, at an economy rate of 8.41, with 44 of those wickets claimed in a Notts shirt.

( With inputs from ANI )

