NZ rope in Luke Wright as coaching staff member for limited-overs series

New Zealand Cricket Board on Tuesday signed former England all-rounder Luke Wright as a part of their coaching staff during their upcoming limited-overs tours of Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.

Apart from Wright, Dion Ebrahim, Dean Brownlie and Graeme Aldridge will also be part of the set-up alongside lead bowling coach Shane Jurgensen and batting coach Luke Ronchi.

"Along with the practicality of having an extra set of hands, it's also a way of introducing different voices and skills to the group, as well as giving the fourth coaches themselves an opportunity to learn and develop," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Dion is a promising new head coach on the domestic scene. I'm sure he will get plenty out of touring with the Blackcaps. Luke will offer in-depth knowledge of the conditions in the UK and his vast experiences in T20 cricket all around the world," he added.

Before clashing against Ireland on July 10 for the ODI series, New Zealand will kickstart their tour of England with a three-match Test series at the Lords, on June 2, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

