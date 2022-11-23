Luke Wright appointed as England Men's new selector

Former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright has been appointed England Men's Selector, joining the group responsible for picking national men's squads.

Wright will input into all England Men's squads and team selections from senior teams to Lions and Young Lions. He will share responsibility for selection with coaches and captains of the red and white ball teams, England Men's Managing Director Rob Key, Performance Director Mo Bobat and Player ID Lead David Court.

Once he takes up the role, he will be responsible for being across all domestic cricket in the summer, will be involved in decisions on Central Contracts, and will work closely with Bobat, Court and the scouting network on talent identification. He will also work with the ECB science and medicine team on player availability and programming.

"Off the back of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win and a successful summer for our men's Test team, I'm delighted that Luke will be joining as England Selector. With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars," Rob Key, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said in an official statement.

"It's an exciting time for England men's cricket, but with the Ashes and the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup next year there is a lot of hard work ahead if we are to build upon what has been an exciting year," he further added.

"It's a huge honour and privilege to take on this role, one that I am incredibly excited about. With the Ashes and ICC Men's 50-over World Cup next year, I can't wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men's cricket," Luke Wright said.

Wright began his career at Leicestershire before joining Sussex in 2004 where he has played ever since. He played more than 100 times for England between 2007 and 2014, winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2010, and has also played in overseas leagues including the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League. He has recently been gaining coaching experience.

He is currently coaching with Auckland Cricket and will finish his time there before starting the England Selector role at the end of March, ready for the start of the English season.

( With inputs from ANI )

