"We were disappointing with the bat": Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards after defeat against Sri Lanka

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 1 : Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards expressed his dissapointment after losing against Sri Lanka in the Super 6 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

Netherlands were restricted to a score of 192 while chasing a score of 213. The Dutch team were certainly backing themselves after pulling off some incredible chases through the tournament, but this time they ended up falling short of the mark.

After the game, Edwards reflected on their setback and said in the post-match presentation, "Disappointing for us. At the halfway mark, we thought they were definitely under par, it was probably a 250-260 wicket. We had a good start. Credit to them, they bowled well in that little patch there and we couldn't get over the line. We bowled well throughout the whole innings. We were disappointing with the bat. A run-out like that or a great piece of fielding can change the game a little bit. We bat deep, we should have gotten over the line."

He further went on to heap praise on Sri Lanka's spinners and Dhananjaya de Silva whose knock of 93(111) powered the Lions towards a 200-plus score.

"I look at the field and see what it is. They are quality bowlers, you got to find a way to put pressure on them. Going into the game, we knew we had 11 guys who can bat. All the way, I was confident. There was a bit of reverse at the end there and a bit of spin. I back those boys. We'll go back and see what we could have done better. We'll do what we can do to win our next two games and see what happens from there. Dhananjaya batted exceptionally well, didn't give us many chances and sometimes on those wickets, there's going to be those partnerships," Edwards added.

Netherlands will now square off against Oman on Monday while Sri Lanka will face unbeaten Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor